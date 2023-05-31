Korea Investment CORP Acquires 419,709 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,433,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 419,709 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.15% of KeyCorp worth $24,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 132,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.