Korea Investment CORP Acquires 6,011 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $27,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,259 shares of company stock valued at $24,009,271 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $2,071.28 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $2,139.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,884.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1,656.89. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

