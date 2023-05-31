Korea Investment CORP Buys 106,734 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 276,657 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,734 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $24,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,583,182,000 after purchasing an additional 265,087 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,819,568 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after buying an additional 353,629 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,058,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,512,319 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $132,479,000 after buying an additional 574,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Gordon Haskett raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.70.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $135.42.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

