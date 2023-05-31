Korea Investment CORP Buys 19,773 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.17% of Qiagen worth $19,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Qiagen by 133.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QGEN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $51.18.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.23 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 17.66%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

