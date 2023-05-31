Korea Investment CORP Buys 24,130 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,130 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of PACCAR worth $28,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Motco purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 1,804.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $71.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $76.71.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

