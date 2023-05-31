Korea Investment CORP Buys 3,397 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Welltower worth $23,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Stories

