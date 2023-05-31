Korea Investment CORP Buys 45,953 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,953 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Consolidated Edison worth $28,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after buying an additional 483,980 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,501,000 after purchasing an additional 281,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,072,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,485,000 after purchasing an additional 196,032 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,981,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,904,000 after purchasing an additional 221,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,825,000 after purchasing an additional 65,145 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.30. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

