Korea Investment CORP Buys 56,202 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 56,202 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hess were worth $25,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,257 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,786,000 after purchasing an additional 801,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $65,437,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $64,478,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,608,238.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,436,221 shares of company stock worth $174,102,591. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hess Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.70 and a 200 day moving average of $139.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $90.34 and a 1 year high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.