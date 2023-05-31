Korea Investment CORP Buys 8,087 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $25,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 2.1% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 22.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 621,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,573,000 after acquiring an additional 115,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

EFX opened at $210.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.70. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,007,130 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

