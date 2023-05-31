Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99,379 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of American Water Works worth $24,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,592,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

American Water Works Stock Down 0.2 %

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works stock opened at $143.20 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

