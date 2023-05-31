Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 529,751 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Microchip Technology worth $26,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.45. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.