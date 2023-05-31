Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,411 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of State Street worth $24,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 1.3 %

STT opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.85. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.21.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

