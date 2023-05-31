Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $26,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,460,000 after buying an additional 159,680 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,275,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,130,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,945,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,812,000 after buying an additional 110,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after buying an additional 414,272 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $111.67 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.17 and a 200 day moving average of $128.05.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

