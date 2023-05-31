Korea Investment CORP Has $18.95 Million Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $18,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 45.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,125,000 after acquiring an additional 150,880 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,000,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,650,000 after purchasing an additional 174,926 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $202,744,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,599,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRI. TD Securities cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.6 %

TRI stock opened at $125.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $133.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.18.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.33%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.