Korea Investment CORP Has $22.75 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,012 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $22,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Ecolab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $165.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $179.76. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,886 shares of company stock worth $7,574,618. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

