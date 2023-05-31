Korea Investment CORP Has $24 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $24,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,200,000 after buying an additional 52,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,303,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,805 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,365,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 161,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,577,000 after acquiring an additional 26,008 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,314.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,461.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,474.43. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,561. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.