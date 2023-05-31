Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,330 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.14% of Steel Dynamics worth $23,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.74.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.