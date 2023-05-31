Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 403,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 229,705 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of DuPont de Nemours worth $27,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.2 %

DD opened at $68.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day moving average is $70.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

