Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 433,995 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 70,599 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $26,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,993,000 after purchasing an additional 797,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of DVN opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

