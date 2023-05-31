Korea Investment CORP Purchases 110,326 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,326 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $22,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 83,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 194,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

