Korea Investment CORP Purchases 123,109 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 480,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,109 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $22,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $56.65.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

