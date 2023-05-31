Korea Investment CORP Purchases 34,035 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,872 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 34,035 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Illumina worth $27,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Illumina by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,391,000 after purchasing an additional 671,462 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Illumina by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,748,000 after purchasing an additional 331,515 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,039 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after buying an additional 291,828 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,698,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after buying an additional 182,272 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $194.51 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $254.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

