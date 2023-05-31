Korea Investment CORP Purchases 36,644 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 590,830 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,644 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $23,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,759,000 after buying an additional 1,107,934 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,083,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,476,000 after buying an additional 4,670,453 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,327,000 after buying an additional 12,474,796 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,325,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,321,000 after buying an additional 4,526,515 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,002,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,698,000 after buying an additional 226,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $56.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.642 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 64.65%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

