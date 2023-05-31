Korea Investment CORP Raises Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Verisk Analytics worth $23,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,016. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.7 %

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

VRSK opened at $218.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.65 and a 200-day moving average of $186.95. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $222.93.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

