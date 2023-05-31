Korea Investment CORP Sells 154,946 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,451 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 154,946 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $21,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $1,962,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Shares of BK opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

