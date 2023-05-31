Korea Investment CORP Sells 325,506 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 443,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 325,506 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands worth $21,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.54.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of -76.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.54. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

