Korea Investment CORP Sells 789,438 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 984,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 789,438 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AES were worth $28,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AES by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in AES by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in AES by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. AES’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AES. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

