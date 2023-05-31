Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,521 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $315,930,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $271,175,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 27.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,679 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $177,616,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,374,000 after purchasing an additional 373,106 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $629.96 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $644.60. The stock has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $529.96 and a 200 day moving average of $492.10.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

