Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.25

Shares of Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and traded as low as $11.60. Leatt shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 4,000 shares.

Leatt Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 10.37%.

About Leatt

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses on the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

