Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ LBRDP opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

