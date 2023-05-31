Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.06. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 168,200 shares trading hands.

Liquidmetal Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

About Liquidmetal Technologies

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products made from amorphous alloys. Its products are used for medical, military, consumer and industrial, and sporting goods products applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Further Reading

