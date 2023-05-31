Loopring (LRC) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Loopring (LRC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One Loopring token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001036 BTC on major exchanges. Loopring has a total market cap of $373.87 million and $12.95 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Loopring

Loopring was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,331,496,628 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is a decentralized finance platform that provides protocols, infrastructure, and user-facing products for the future of finance. It offers low-fee, high-speed trading, swapping, liquidity provision, and payments while ensuring security of assets. The first zkRollup protocol on Ethereum is deployed by LOOPRING to prevent exchange and payment applications from accessing user assets. LOOPRING was founded by Daniel Wang and is an Ethereum-based project started in 2017. Users can access the decentralized exchange and payment platform through the LOOPRING Layer2 App and the LOOPRING Wallet, a self-custodial smart contract wallet.”

