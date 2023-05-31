LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $117,183,000. State Street Corp grew its position in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after purchasing an additional 362,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after purchasing an additional 338,360 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in LPL Financial by 8,956.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,322,000 after purchasing an additional 266,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $198.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.68 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.75.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

