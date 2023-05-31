M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,226 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $104.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

