M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys New Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of eBay by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after buying an additional 293,769 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,921,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in eBay by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in eBay by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 166,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

eBay Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

