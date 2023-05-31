M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.74. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.