M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $236,000 Holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBRT stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 82.53, a current ratio of 82.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 236.67%.

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 2,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $145,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

