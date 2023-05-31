M Holdings Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.48 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average of $58.02.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.