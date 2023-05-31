M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $217,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 39,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 54,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 193,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.06.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

