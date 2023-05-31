M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $223,000 in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000.

Shares of JHMM opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

