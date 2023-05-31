M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $227,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,648 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,054,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Recommended Stories

