M Holdings Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,691 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned 0.07% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000.

Get Global X Internet of Things ETF alerts:

Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SNSR opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $347.41 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Profile

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.