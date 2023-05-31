M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,283 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 83,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS stock opened at $89.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.69. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

