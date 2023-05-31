M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,733 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,961,000 after purchasing an additional 284,582 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 119,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 84,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

