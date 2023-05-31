M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,478 JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 50,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 146,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 80,220 shares during the period. Finally, Seneca House Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JEMA opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $901.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68.

About JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.