M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,972 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Surevest LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

