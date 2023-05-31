M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 177,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 61,328 shares in the last quarter. True Signal LP purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNUT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, CL King upped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -124.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.73. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $16.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -116.67%.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.