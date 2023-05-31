M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 5,197 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 499,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 124,223 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 132,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 46,302 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 108,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,488,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,301,477.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 341,926 shares of company stock worth $1,776,266. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

