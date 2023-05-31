M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,038,000 after purchasing an additional 446,839 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 793.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after acquiring an additional 434,996 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 701,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,982,000 after acquiring an additional 401,914 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,198,000 after buying an additional 354,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $264.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $294.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.94.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.