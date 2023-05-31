Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marriott International Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,974 over the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $169.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $183.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

